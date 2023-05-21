UrduPoint.com

Polio Vaccination Campaign In 12 Districts Of KP On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on Monday in twelve districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The campaign aims to administer polio drops to over 3.5 million children.

Health officials on Sunday said that the campaign will be conducted in Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat, Bajaur, Hangu, Karak, Charsadda, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Mohmand and in Orakzai.

To ensure the success of the polio vaccination drive, over 13,000 teams have been formed. Additionally, 21,000 police personnel have been assigned to provide security for the vaccination teams.

