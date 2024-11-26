Polio Vaccination Campaign In Bahawalpur To Start From Dec 16
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A five-day campaign to eradicate polio will begin on December 16 in which over 824,000 children under the age of five across the district would be vaccinated.
It was announced in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq. Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur City, the Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur Saddar, the District Health Officer of Preventive Services, Deputy District Health Officers, representatives from WHO, and officials from relevant departments were present at the meeting, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.
The Deputy Commissioner said that to ensure the success of the anti-polio campaign, children must be vaccinated, and no child should be left unvaccinated. He instructed that health department officials and those from relevant departments effectively monitor polio teams in the field.
During the polio vaccination campaign, officials from the relevant agencies should work with better coordination.
The District Health Officer of Preventive Services briefed that from December 16 to December 18, polio teams will go door-to-door to administer polio vaccination to children under five years of age, and any children who miss the vaccination for any reason will receive the vaccine during a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20. He said that for the polio vaccination campaign, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed. Additionally, he mentioned that 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will provide their services during the campaign.
Recent Stories
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fertilizer available at low prices across Punjab: CM29 seconds ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed32 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Dec 1635 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market11 minutes ago
-
National Curriculum Summit 2024 inaugurated at AIOU11 minutes ago
-
Drive to beautify Bahawalpur from Dec 211 minutes ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered21 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
Tank’s administration to hold open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Wednesday31 minutes ago
-
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale35 minutes ago
-
State showing great restraint against PTI rioters: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel41 minutes ago