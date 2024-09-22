Polio Vaccination Campaign In Three Specific Districts Of KP To Start From Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Tank, Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan would kick off from Monday (September 23), said a press release issued here by the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP.
During the campaign, around 672715 children below the age of five will be administered polio drops.
According to the total figure of targeted children, around 94457 are in Tank, 205532 in Lakki Marwat and 372726 in D.I.Khan.
Around 4547 number of teams of trained polio workers have been constituted for coverage of all the children.
A total of 4896 number of security personnel have been deputed for the security of the polio teams during the vaccination campaign.
In the first phase of polio vaccination started on September 9, 2024, a target of 6.425 million children was set for inoculation of preventive vaccine in 27 districts of the province.
In the meanwhile, first case of polio infection in KP during the current year has also been reported in a nine month old girl at Mohmand district.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM takes notice of kite flying in Kahna11 minutes ago
-
CM wishes MDCAT candidates, orders excellent arrangements21 minutes ago
-
CM pledges quality treatment for cancer patients on World Rose Day21 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for strict adherence to open door policy for peasants’ facilitation21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court21 minutes ago
-
Hookah vanishing into history's smoke31 minutes ago
-
PM’s UNGA address to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism: Iftikhar Malik31 minutes ago
-
Women and children facing exploitation in bricklins work1 hour ago
-
MD Cat exams held at UoS1 hour ago
-
The unseen costs of air pollution in Pakistan’s rural life, agriculture1 hour ago
-
Seven-year old Muhammad Sufyan Mehsud honored for setting world record1 hour ago
-
Private sector imperative for creating jobs & improve livelihoods of women1 hour ago