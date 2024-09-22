Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Campaign In Three Specific Districts Of KP To Start From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Polio vaccination campaign in three specific districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Tank, Lakki Marwat and D.I.Khan would kick off from Monday (September 23), said a press release issued here by the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP.

During the campaign, around 672715 children below the age of five will be administered polio drops.

According to the total figure of targeted children, around 94457 are in Tank, 205532 in Lakki Marwat and 372726 in D.I.Khan.

Around 4547 number of teams of trained polio workers have been constituted for coverage of all the children.

A total of 4896 number of security personnel have been deputed for the security of the polio teams during the vaccination campaign.

In the first phase of polio vaccination started on September 9, 2024, a target of 6.425 million children was set for inoculation of preventive vaccine in 27 districts of the province.

In the meanwhile, first case of polio infection in KP during the current year has also been reported in a nine month old girl at Mohmand district.

