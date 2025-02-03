Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

Member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign at Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar on Monday

The campaign, aimed at protecting children from polio, will run until February 8, 2025.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, MS of civil hospital Dr. Haresh Jagani, and Focal Person Dr. Bharat Kumar Soni, Dr. Malani administered polio drops to children at the hospital, marking the launch of the initiative.

Following the inauguration, a walk was organized from the Civil Hospital to raise awareness among the public. The event was led by Dr. Malani, Deputy Commissioner Jagirani, Dr. Sarangani, Dr. Jagani and Dr.

Soni, and attended by a large number of citizens along with doctors, paramedical staff, civil society, and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani remarked that polio was often not viewed as a serious disease, which he called a major mistake, as polio was a disease that can permanently cripple a child.

He emphasized that the only solution to prevent polio was to administer polio drops, urging parents and responsible citizens to cooperate with polio teams to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign.

He also reassured that the government was making vigorous efforts to eradicate polio from the country, and he called on the society, including responsible citizens and media representatives, to fully support the government in safeguarding the future of children from lifelong disability.

