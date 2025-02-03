Polio Vaccination Campaign Launched In Tharparkar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign at Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar on Monday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and Chairman of the Standing Committee for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani inaugurated the polio vaccination campaign at Civil Hospital Mithi, Tharparkar on Monday.
The campaign, aimed at protecting children from polio, will run until February 8, 2025.
Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani, MS of civil hospital Dr. Haresh Jagani, and Focal Person Dr. Bharat Kumar Soni, Dr. Malani administered polio drops to children at the hospital, marking the launch of the initiative.
Following the inauguration, a walk was organized from the Civil Hospital to raise awareness among the public. The event was led by Dr. Malani, Deputy Commissioner Jagirani, Dr. Sarangani, Dr. Jagani and Dr.
Soni, and attended by a large number of citizens along with doctors, paramedical staff, civil society, and representatives of non-governmental organizations.
Addressing the participants of the walk, Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani remarked that polio was often not viewed as a serious disease, which he called a major mistake, as polio was a disease that can permanently cripple a child.
He emphasized that the only solution to prevent polio was to administer polio drops, urging parents and responsible citizens to cooperate with polio teams to ensure the success of the vaccination campaign.
He also reassured that the government was making vigorous efforts to eradicate polio from the country, and he called on the society, including responsible citizens and media representatives, to fully support the government in safeguarding the future of children from lifelong disability.
Recent Stories
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques
German Winter Market-2025 event held
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January7 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade7 minutes ago
-
Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali7 minutes ago
-
PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques7 minutes ago
-
Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye7 minutes ago
-
Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punjab Agriculture Minist ..12 minutes ago
-
LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March13 minutes ago
-
Expatriate deprived of foreign currency in Taxila31 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Azadi March case till March 1131 minutes ago
-
Revenue Awami Khidmat Service resolves property issues for masses in Jhang7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Jhang leads charge against Polio7 minutes ago
-
3 persons abducted in Wah Cantt, Taxila7 minutes ago