Polio vaccination campaign making remarkable progress: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The polio vaccination campaign is underway, targeting the immunization of over 33 million children across 115 districts. Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said that a robust strategy has been formulated following a detailed review of the Polio Programme conducted in July and August.

In close collaboration with Federal and provincial governments, a finalised plan has been established to eradicate polio. According to the plan, three high-quality campaigns are scheduled for September, October, and December to curb the spread of the virus.

Currently, the polio virus has been detected in environmental samples from 66 districts. Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized, "With these extensive campaigns, our goal is to significantly limit and contain the virus."

"The success of the September campaign is crucial to our efforts," stated Ayesha Raza Farooq. She assured that any remaining children will be covered in the next three days. Additionally, two further campaigns are planned for October and December, employing scientific strategies to address the virus during the colder months.