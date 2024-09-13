Polio Vaccination Campaign Making Remarkable Progress: PM’s Aide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The polio vaccination campaign is underway, targeting the immunization of over 33 million children across 115 districts. Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said that a robust strategy has been formulated following a detailed review of the Polio Programme conducted in July and August.
In close collaboration with Federal and provincial governments, a finalised plan has been established to eradicate polio. According to the plan, three high-quality campaigns are scheduled for September, October, and December to curb the spread of the virus.
Currently, the polio virus has been detected in environmental samples from 66 districts. Ayesha Raza Farooq emphasized, "With these extensive campaigns, our goal is to significantly limit and contain the virus."
"The success of the September campaign is crucial to our efforts," stated Ayesha Raza Farooq. She assured that any remaining children will be covered in the next three days. Additionally, two further campaigns are planned for October and December, employing scientific strategies to address the virus during the colder months.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 290m allocated for Agriculture Mall construction19 seconds ago
-
KP’s people decorate houses with colourful lighting as Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) celebrations reach ..21 seconds ago
-
Governor KP emphasizes agriculture's role in provincial development28 seconds ago
-
Social Security Hospital offers dialysis facility to private patients33 seconds ago
-
DC holds open court in Chak 13-BC44 seconds ago
-
Applications open for Scotland-Pakistan scholarships for females54 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi hands over sponsorship cheque of Rs2.55mn to Boxer Zahri10 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in remote control device blast near Qilat10 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha's 2nd annual inter exams schedule11 minutes ago
-
Action against alms-seeking in ICT; 23 arrested11 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang busted11 minutes ago
-
Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera11 minutes ago