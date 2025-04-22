Polio vaccination campaign to continue from April 21 to 27: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government has launched the polio vaccination campaign from April 21 to April 27 with the aim to protect children across Sindh from the crippling disease of polio and secure their future.

He emphasized the significance of this campaign and appealed to the citizens to fully cooperate in this national cause, said a statement on Tuesday.

He stated that we must prioritize the health and safety of our children because not only are they the most important to us, but they are also the bright future of the country.

He further added it is our collective duty to participate in it. The goal of this campaign is not just to eradicate polio, but also to lay the foundation for a healthy and secure generation, he said.

Mayor Karachi mentioned that during the polio vaccination campaign, health workers across the province would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children so that no child is left without this vital vaccine.

He stressed the importance of this vaccination in combating a global issue like polio, emphasizing that the Sindh Government has provided all the necessary resources to make this campaign successful and ensure that every child is protected from this dangerous disease.

The Mayor Karachi urged citizens to fully support and cooperate with the polio health workers visiting their homes. He warned that any negligence or carelessness during this campaign would have severe consequences in the future. On the other hand, if we all participate in this campaign, we can guarantee a better and safer future for our children.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, concluded by stating that a strong and healthy family forms the foundation of a stable and developed Pakistan.

He appealed to all citizens to support this campaign so that Pakistan can be made polio-free. Our collective cooperation will help provide better and healthier lives for Pakistan's future generations.