Polio Vaccination Campaign To Start In 11 Districts Of Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Following the recent emergence of two polio cases in Balochistan after a three-year gap, health authorities are issuing an urgent call to parents and caregivers to prioritize their children's health by participating in the anti-polio vaccination campaign starting on Monday in 11 districts of Balochistan.
Despite significant progress in the fight against polio, the recent cases serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by this crippling disease. In response, the Emergency Operations Center Balochistan, in collaboration with health partners, is launching a comprehensive vaccination drive to ensure every child under the age of five receives two drops of the polio vaccine.
Scheduled to commence on Monday, March 25, 2024, the campaign aims to reach the children in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Hub, Lasbela, Nasirabad, Sibi, Jaffarabad, Kech, Khuzdar, Usta Muhammad, and Sobhatpur. In this campaign, around 889656 children will be vaccinated for which around 3378 teams will be deployed including 2641 mobile teams, 306 fixed-site teams, and 228 transit points.
Syed Zahid Shah, Provincial Coordinator of Emergency Operations Center Balochistan emphasized the critical importance of vaccination in protecting children from the debilitating effects of polio.
"The recent polio cases in Balochistan are a sobering reminder that our work is far from over.
We urge all parents and caregivers to ensure their children are vaccinated during this campaign to safeguard their health and prevent the spread of poliovirus", he said.
He said that the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and essential in the global effort to eradicate polio once and for all. By vaccinating children up to the age of 5 years, parents not only protect their own families but also contribute to the health and well-being of future generations, he added.
The coordinator also mentioned that despite all sorts of harsh weather conditions, polio workers have fulfilled their national duties with zeal and courage. The success of this campaign depends on the active participation of every member of the community.
Parents are urged to cooperate with vaccinators, ensure their children are available for vaccination, and spread the word about the importance of polio vaccination in their circle, he said adding that all teams participating in the polio campaign will be provided with security.
Syed Zahid Shah stated that the initiation of this special Anti-polio campaign is due to the presence of the poliovirus in the environment. He urged the civil society, scholars, and religious leaders to ensure their cooperation, particularly in this special campaign.
It should be noted that in Balochistan, after three years, two polio cases have been reported in Dera Bugti and Chaman last week.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers, request CM to take notice14 seconds ago
-
Sono Pakhtunkhwa, FM 96 formally inaugurated in Chitral10 minutes ago
-
Population week20 minutes ago
-
Prof Dr Nadeem honoured with TI for his services in healthcare sector20 minutes ago
-
102 cases registered against professional beggars30 minutes ago
-
CM greets Christians on Palm Sunday30 minutes ago
-
CM KP assures to address problems in metropolis30 minutes ago
-
Federal minister sees decline in inflation next year30 minutes ago
-
VC congratulates civil awards winners of PU30 minutes ago
-
PU HCBF gets approval of 5 new degree programmes30 minutes ago
-
54 arrested, 71 cases registered over profiteering30 minutes ago
-
Nation’s credo enlivened by blood of invincible warriors, martyrs: experts40 minutes ago