Polio Vaccination Campaign To Start In Bahawalpur From April 21

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A five-day polio vaccination campaign will begin on April 21, during which more than 824,000 children up to the age of five will be administered drops.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq to review the arrangements. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, CEO Health, District Health Officer Preventive Services, representatives of WHO, and officers from relevant departments were present.

The DC said that to successfully complete the anti-polio campaign, all children should be given polio vaccine, and not a single child should be missed. He directed the officers of the health department and relevant departments to effectively monitor the polio teams in the field.

He added that officers of relevant departments should work with better coordination.

The DHO Preventive Services said that during the polio campaign, from April 21st to April 23rd, polio teams will go door-to-door to administer vaccine to children and children who are missed for any reason will be vaccinated under the catch-up activity on April 24 and April 25. He informed that 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed for the campaign. He also said that 667 area in-charges and 132 Union Council Monitoring Officers will perform their duties during the campaign.

