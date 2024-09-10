Polio Vaccination Camping Target Over 0.8 Children In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Polio eradication campaign will be conducted in the provincial capital, targeting 865,755 children for polio vaccination.
The Primary goal of this one week lon campaign is to make Peshawar polio-free and to ensure that our children are protected from this crippling disease.
Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, visited various health centers and areas across Peshawar to monitor the campaign and raise awareness among the public. He met with parents to emphasize the importance of polio vaccination and informed them that vaccinating their children is not only crucial for their safety but also for the health and future of the entire community.
The Deputy Commissioner further stated that eradicating polio is a shared responsibility, and parental cooperation is essential for the success of this effort.
He urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure their children receive the polio drops to contribute to the eradication of the disease.
During the campaign, strict adherence to all safety measures will be maintained, with vaccination teams reaching every street and neighborhood to administer the polio drops. The Deputy Commissioner praised the dedication and hard work of the polio teams, acknowledging that their efforts are bringing us closer to a polio-free future.
The public is strongly encouraged to cooperate fully with the polio campaign and play their role in safeguarding their children from the disease.
