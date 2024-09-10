Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Camping Target Over 0.8 Children In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Polio vaccination camping target over 0.8 children in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Polio eradication campaign will be conducted in the provincial capital, targeting 865,755 children for polio vaccination.

The Primary goal of this one week lon campaign is to make Peshawar polio-free and to ensure that our children are protected from this crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, visited various health centers and areas across Peshawar to monitor the campaign and raise awareness among the public. He met with parents to emphasize the importance of polio vaccination and informed them that vaccinating their children is not only crucial for their safety but also for the health and future of the entire community.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that eradicating polio is a shared responsibility, and parental cooperation is essential for the success of this effort.

He urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure their children receive the polio drops to contribute to the eradication of the disease.

During the campaign, strict adherence to all safety measures will be maintained, with vaccination teams reaching every street and neighborhood to administer the polio drops. The Deputy Commissioner praised the dedication and hard work of the polio teams, acknowledging that their efforts are bringing us closer to a polio-free future.

The public is strongly encouraged to cooperate fully with the polio campaign and play their role in safeguarding their children from the disease.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio All From

Recent Stories

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

1 hour ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

2 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

3 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

15 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

15 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

16 hours ago
 SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholars ..

SU students receive cheques under PM Fund Scholarships

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan