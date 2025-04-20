Polio vaccination camps set up

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) As part of efforts to eradicate polio and protect future generations from disability, anti-polio vaccination camps are being set up at various intersections across Gujrat city.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk, the initiative is being supervised by Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Khaliq Dad Gara.

Children are being administered polio drops at these camps to prevent the spread of the virus. The district administration has urged citizens to cooperate fully and ensure that all eligible children receive the vaccine.