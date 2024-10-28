Polio Vaccination Drive Begins
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) National Immunization Drive (NID) kicked off in Rawalpindi Division, in which over 1.57 million children of ages less than five years were set as the target population for anti-polio vaccination.
The health authority has devised a comprehensive plan to maximize target achievement. After the campaign, a review meeting of the arrangements to be made for the third NID of this year.
According to the details, the inauguration of the anti-polio drive was held at the commissioner office here on Monday, in which Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engr. Aamir Khattak administered polio drops to young children.
Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, CEO Health Authority, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, and other district officers were also present on the occasion.
Later, in a briefing by the health authority, it was informed that 3717 mobile teams would perform the duties of door-to-door vaccination in the field for a target of 10,57,756 children in the entire district till 1st November 2024.
For higher precision and maximum outreach, as many as 163 transit camps for polio vaccination have been established at bus stands, railway stations, main markets, and various points of high traffic for children.
It was briefed that the facility of polio vaccination would also be available at 330 health centres established across the district. During the polio campaign, 245 UCMOs and 870 area in-charges will perform the duties of vaccination.
The commissioner on the occasion remarked that during the last four months, the environmental sample remained positive four times in Dhoke Dalal and three times in Safdarabad.
"A positive environmental sample is a sign of danger, to avoid which immunizing drops are very important," he said.
He reaffirmed that polio eradication was the government's top priority, for which no negligence would be acceptable.
He urged the parents, teachers, and scholars to become part of the government's anti-polio efforts.
