Polio vaccination drive begins

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, and MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering drops to children.

On this occasion, the CEO of Health, Director of Health Services, DHO, and health department officials along with lady health workers were also present. Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, while expressing his views, stated that to protect children from polio, parents should responsibly administer polio vaccine drops to their children so that the new generation can have a healthy life. He emphasized that the efforts of health workers in protecting against polio are commendable, and all segments of society should actively participate in this national responsibility.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq administered polio vaccines to children under five years of age at the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital as part of the anti-polio campaign.

On this occasion, the Director of Health Services, CEO Health, MS BVH, DHO Preventive Services, representatives from WHO, and parents were present. The Deputy Commissioner stated that no child under five years of age should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He instructed that the members of the teams formed for the polio prevention campaign should diligently perform their duties. It was announced that from December 16 to December 18, over 824,000 children under five years of age in the district would be administered polio drops as part of the vaccination campaign, and children who miss the polio vaccine for any reason will receive the vaccine under a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20.