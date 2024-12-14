Polio Vaccination Drive Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, and MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering drops to children.
On this occasion, the CEO of Health, Director of Health Services, DHO, and health department officials along with lady health workers were also present. Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, while expressing his views, stated that to protect children from polio, parents should responsibly administer polio vaccine drops to their children so that the new generation can have a healthy life. He emphasized that the efforts of health workers in protecting against polio are commendable, and all segments of society should actively participate in this national responsibility.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq administered polio vaccines to children under five years of age at the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital as part of the anti-polio campaign.
On this occasion, the Director of Health Services, CEO Health, MS BVH, DHO Preventive Services, representatives from WHO, and parents were present. The Deputy Commissioner stated that no child under five years of age should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He instructed that the members of the teams formed for the polio prevention campaign should diligently perform their duties. It was announced that from December 16 to December 18, over 824,000 children under five years of age in the district would be administered polio drops as part of the vaccination campaign, and children who miss the polio vaccine for any reason will receive the vaccine under a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio vaccination drive begins1 minute ago
-
PU library organizes ‘Meet the Author’ session1 minute ago
-
Commissioner visits site of botanical garden, cycling track1 minute ago
-
Police foils shifting of more than 200 stolen motorcycle parts2 minutes ago
-
LESCO issues list of defaulting govt institutions2 minutes ago
-
Smog Clean Tower to be activated on 21st11 minutes ago
-
China has always stood by Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
DC Lahore visits Raiwind, reviews cleanliness12 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to transfer 'surplus teachers'12 minutes ago
-
CCPO announces job for martyred constable’s brother12 minutes ago
-
Two accused arrested for holding dual government jobs21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to allocate funds for churches, minority welfare: Minister21 minutes ago