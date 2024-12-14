Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Drive Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Polio vaccination drive begins

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, and MNA Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar launched the anti-polio vaccination campaign by administering drops to children.

On this occasion, the CEO of Health, Director of Health Services, DHO, and health department officials along with lady health workers were also present. Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, while expressing his views, stated that to protect children from polio, parents should responsibly administer polio vaccine drops to their children so that the new generation can have a healthy life. He emphasized that the efforts of health workers in protecting against polio are commendable, and all segments of society should actively participate in this national responsibility.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq administered polio vaccines to children under five years of age at the outdoor department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital as part of the anti-polio campaign.

On this occasion, the Director of Health Services, CEO Health, MS BVH, DHO Preventive Services, representatives from WHO, and parents were present. The Deputy Commissioner stated that no child under five years of age should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. He instructed that the members of the teams formed for the polio prevention campaign should diligently perform their duties. It was announced that from December 16 to December 18, over 824,000 children under five years of age in the district would be administered polio drops as part of the vaccination campaign, and children who miss the polio vaccine for any reason will receive the vaccine under a catch-up activity on December 19 and 20.

Related Topics

Polio Victoria December All From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

6 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

18 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan