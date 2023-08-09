Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Drive Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Polio vaccination drive continues

The polio immunization campaign continued on Wednesday across the country to protect children from the crippling disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The polio immunization campaign continued on Wednesday across the country to protect children from the crippling disease.

According to official sources, trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" have been engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

"I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to save them from the debilitating disease. Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children," Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

"The front-line health workers have been playing a vital role in keeping our children safe from the debilitating effects of polio. Despite facing many challenges, they have been working tirelessly." "We recognize the important contributions of the health workers to achieve the goal of polio eradication," said the Minister.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Shahzad Baig said, "Let's work together and play our part to protect our children from vaccine-preventable disease." He said, "I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realize that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated." He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

He added that repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing lifelong paralysis.

