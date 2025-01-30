Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

(@FahadShabbir)

A polio vaccination campaign will run in Gujrat from February 3 to 5, with follow-up on Feb 6 and 7

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A polio vaccination campaign will run in Gujrat from February 3 to 5, with follow-up on Feb 6 and 7.

Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk said that 514,582 children under five years of age would be vaccinated.

A total of 5,156 health workers, including 2,369 mobile teams, 122 fixed teams, and 33 transit teams, would take part in the campaign. Security has been arranged at the Union Council level.

The deputy commissioner urged parents to ensure their children receive the vaccine. He warned that strict action would be taken against over any negligence. He reaffirmed his commitment to making Gujrat polio-free with 100 per cent vaccination coverage.