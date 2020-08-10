Polio vaccination drive in parts of KP from Aug 13

A polio vaccination drive will be carried out in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from August 13 to 16, a private news channel reported with reference to polio emergency operation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A polio vaccination drive will be carried out in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from August 13 to 16, a private news channel reported with reference to polio emergency operation center.

According to details, the campaign will be launched in 21 districts of KP and it will be the biggest polio vaccination drive in the province after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 609 teams have been formed for the drive while 14,335 mobile teams will also take part in the anti-polio campaign. Covid-19 SOPs will be strictly implemented during the campaign.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand gloves and surgical masks will be provided to the polio team for vaccination drive.