Polio vaccination drive in selected districts continues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Sub-National Immunization campaign continued on Friday in selected districts of all provinces to vaccinate approximately 23 million children across the country.

The campaign is being implemented in two phases.

The first phase was started on May 15 and will continue till 19 in 12 districts of Punjab including Islamabad, 18 districts of Baluchistan and 17 districts of Sindh.

While the second Phase will be conducted from May 22 to 26 in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and May 29 to June 5 in seven districts of Southern KP and Quetta.

Approximately 100,000 trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" have been engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep.

"I urge all parents and caregivers to ensure the vaccination of eligible children during the campaign to save them from the debilitating disease. Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children," Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said.

"The frontline health workers have been playing a vital role in keeping our children safe from the debilitating effects of polio.

Despite facing many challenges, they have been working tirelessly," he added.

"We recognise the important contributions of the health workers to achieve the goal of polio eradication," the minister said.

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Dr Shahzad Baig said, "Let's work together and play our part to protect our children from vaccine-preventable disease." He said, "I particularly urge all parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated instead of hiding them or refusing to take the necessary drops during all vaccination drives. It is important to realise that the polio virus still exists in our surroundings, and no child is safe until all children are truly vaccinated." He said that the Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 would be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children.

He added that repeated polio vaccination campaigns were imperative for building immunity among children and preventing lifelong paralysis.