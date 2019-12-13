UrduPoint.com
Polio Vaccination Drive Launched; Over 0.2 Mln Children To Be Immunized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

A three-day anti polio vaccination drive launched here Friday to immunized as many as 208620 children under the age of five against the crippling disease

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : A three-day anti polio vaccination drive launched here Friday to immunized as many as 208620 children under the age of five against the crippling disease.

Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah launched the campaign by administering polio drop to a child here.

Deputy Commissioner Matiullah Khan, EIP Coordinator Dr Mohabbat Ali, and other officials were present on the occasion.

The campaign would continue till December 20 where 822 mobile, 80 fixed and 32 transit teams would vaccinate the targeted population of children. During the drive 230 area incharge, 53 UPEC Chairman and 17 district monitors would supervise the vaccination.

The Commissioner appealed the parents to cooperate with polio vaccination teams and get their children under the age of five vaccinated against polio.

