Polio Vaccination Drive Postponed In Tank, D.I.Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The ongoing polio vaccination drive launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday has been postponed temporarily in two districts of the KP province. According of a statement issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC), the polio vaccination campaign has been postponed in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts due to security concerns.

The new date for 5-days polio vaccination for Tank district would be January 15, while January 22, has set for D.I.Khan district.

It is to be mentioned here that first polio vaccination drive started on January 8 to cover the entire region of KP except Lakkir Marwat, Upper and Lower Orakzai.

The schedule for the 2nd phase for Lakki Marwat, Upper and Lower would be launched on January 15 till 19. As per details, a total of 7.4 million children would be administered polio drops and for this, some 32,000 teams would be deployed in different areas to complete the task. Nearly 50,000 police personnel would also be provided to ensure foolproof security in these areas, EOC spokesperson added.

