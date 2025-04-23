Polio vaccination drive reaches 350,000 children in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Health authorities in Rawalpindi have vaccinated more than 350,000 children during the first three days of the week long intensive polio immunization campaign aimed at protecting 1.5 million children across the district.

Led by District Health Authority CEO Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi and District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, the campaign has mobilized hundreds of health workers to administer vaccines in both urban and remote areas. Special focus is being given to high-risk communities, including nomadic populations and underserved neighborhoods where vaccination rates have historically been low.

"We are committed to ensuring no child misses this life-saving vaccine," said Dr. Niazi. "Our teams are working tirelessly, going door-to-door, visiting transit points, and reaching out to mobile communities to achieve complete coverage.

"

The campaign faced a brief disruption earlier this week when health workers staged a protest over unresolved grievances. However, officials confirmed that all issues have been resolved, and the vaccination drive is now proceeding without hindrance.

"No one has been dismissed from the contract, nor we have any issue presently and we are all in the field to achieve our target of vaccinating 1057000 children across the district ",he added.

Authorities have set up a 24/7 monitoring cell to track progress of the campaign. Parents have been urged to cooperate with vaccination teams to help eradicate polio from the district.