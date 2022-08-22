Polio vaccination drive starts in Torghar, Battagram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the province, the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive started in Torghar and Battagram districts wherein Deputy Commissioners administered polio drops to children under the age of five.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Torghar Anwer Zaib and DC Battagram Irfanullah Mehsud directed the polio teams to ensure marking of figure of the vaccinated children besides marking of the doors of each house.

They also urged the teams to focus more on refusal cases and in coordination with the tribal elders convince the parents to get their children vaccinated against the disease.

They also directed strict security measures for the polio teams and instructed health department to review the performance of polio teams.