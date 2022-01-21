UrduPoint.com

Polio Vaccination Drive To Reach 22.4 Million Children Launches

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Polio vaccination drive to reach 22.4 million children launches

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday launched the first Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday launched the first Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) campaign of the year 2022.

The polio vaccination campaign will start from January 24 in all four provinces, covering 70 districts across Pakistan to vaccinate over 22.4 million children under five years old. However, the vaccination drive was started in six high-risk districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from January 17.

Over 150,000 trained and dedicated "Sehat Muhafiz" will be engaged in the vaccination drive to inoculate the targeted children at their doorstep. This will help build general immunity among susceptible children to protect them from polio.

"Our aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of eligible children. In 2022, the Polio programme will focus on sustaining the gains achieved in 2021. A targeted approach is being adopted to address the challenges in high-risk areas," said Dr Faisal while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign.

He said, "The country has recorded a historic low number of cases in 2021 and we don't want to lose this opportunity to finally defeat this crippling disease by being vigilant and persistent." He examined the vaccination arrangements and emphasized the importance of providing seamless services to children.

He asked the parents and caregivers to cooperate with the vaccinators for the safe future of their children.

Dr. Shahzad Baig, National Coordinator, Polio Eradication Programme, Sundas Irshad, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator and Additional Health Secretary, Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, were among other dignitaries and government officials, who attended the event.

"The Polio programme is optimistic about controlling the poliovirus despite complex challenges. I urge all stakeholders to ensure accessible and quality vaccination services to all eligible children," said Dr Shahzad Baig.

Referring to the importance of repeated vaccination, he said, "Polio vaccine is safe, and it helps to build immunity among children against the poliovirus. The repeated polio vaccination campaigns are imperative for building immunity among children and preventing possible death or lifelong paralysis."Recent epidemiological data indicate the declining trend of polio cases and decreased detection of viruses in sewage samples suggesting the programme is on track.

The Sehat Tahhafuz Helpline 1166 and 24/7 WhatsApp Helpline 0346-777-65-46 will be available to assist parents and caregivers in reporting missed children and providing related information.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Immunity January Event All From Government WhatsApp Million

Recent Stories

54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

54 criminals held, two distilleries unearthed

9 seconds ago
 Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Unde ..

Blinken Believes US, Russia on 'Clear Path to Understanding' After Talks With La ..

10 seconds ago
 Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Wo ..

Blinken After Talks With Lavrov: US, Russia Can Work on Developing Understanding

11 seconds ago
 European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion ..

European Commission Intends to Get Kiev's Opinion on Nord Stream 2

13 seconds ago
 PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Su ..

PM to receive direct phone calls from public on Sunday: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Food Security policy to improve living standard of ..

Food Security policy to improve living standard of farmers: Minister

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.