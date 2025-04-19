Open Menu

Polio Vaccination Drive To Reach Every Corner Of Pakistan From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Polio vaccination drive to reach every corner of Pakistan from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Dedicated to a polio-free Pakistan, the government is launching a new seven-day immunization drive this Monday on the directives of Shehbaz Sharif, aiming to reach every child nationwide as part of its relentless efforts to defeat polio.

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal talking to a private news channel said the nationwide initiative aims to immunize children against the debilitating disease, with healthcare workers reaching out to vulnerable populations in a concerted effort to halt polio transmission and secure a healthier future for Pakistan's children.

Every child under five years old needs to be vaccinated repeatedly to increase their protection against the virus, he added.

Health Minister emphasized the government's commitment to polio eradication, stating, "We are resolute in our fight against polio and this campaign is a crucial step towards protecting our children' s future and ensuring a polio-free

Pakistan."

During the campaign, polio workers will administer polio drops to over 45 million children under the age of five across the country.

"We urge responsible parents to prioritize their children' s health by ensuring they receive polio vaccination and complete immunization during every campaign, thereby safeguarding them against polio and other life-threatening diseases," minister added.

"Parents are advised to take proactive steps to protect their children' s future by bringing them to vaccination centers during every polio campaign, ensuring they receive all necessary doses and remain safe from the debilitating effects of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases," he added.

The minister appealed to all stakeholders, including parents, community leaders, and healthcare workers, to unite in the battle against polio.

By working together, he said, the country can overcome the challenges posed by polio and ensure a healthier future for its children.

Polio vaccination is crucial in preventing the spread of the disease, which can cause paralysis or even death in children under five years old, he warned.

Repeated immunizations have protected millions of children worldwide from polio, and Pakistan aims to join the list of polio-free countries, he mentioned.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

13 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

13 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

15 hours ago
 Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab p ..

LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations

15 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

16 hours ago
 Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA f ..

Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID

19 hours ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

20 hours ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

20 hours ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan