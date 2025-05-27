Polio Vaccination Drive Underway Across Punjab Amid Tight Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The third anti-polio vaccination campaign of 2025 has commenced on Tuesday across Punjab with Punjab Police deploying more than 18,000 officers and personnel to ensure the security of vaccination teams administering drops to children under five.
According to Punjab Police spokesperson,Inspector General (IG) of police,Dr.Usman Anwar said that comprehensive security was being provided to all polio vaccination teams and workers across the province, including Lahore.
The security arrangements include 457 inspectors,1,013 sub-inspectors,1,654 assistant sub-inspectors and more than 350 female constables actively participating in safeguarding the campaign,spokesperson added.
In Lahore alone,more than 1,500 officers and personnel are engaged in securing polio workers.
The police have mobilized vehicles and motorcycles from local stations for active patrolling in areas where the campaign was being conducted.
IG Punjab directed dolphin force,PRU and local police teams to ensure vigilant patrolling in all union councils involved in the vaccination effort.
Regional Police Officers(RPO) and District Police Officers(DPO) have been instructed to personally monitor the security arrangements for polio teams.
Dr.Usman emphasized that any negligence in protecting polio workers will not be tolerated and immediate legal action will be taken in the event of any untoward incident.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth died,another injured in motorcycle-bus collision35 seconds ago
-
Polio vaccination drive underway across Punjab amid tight security38 seconds ago
-
The 32nd death anniversary of legendary actress Rani observed11 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts literary event 'Adabi Rabtay'11 minutes ago
-
IFA begins health checks in cattle markets ahead of Eid21 minutes ago
-
Unsung Heroes: Meet the maintenance force powering Sahiwal’s 1320MW Energy Giant21 minutes ago
-
PM condemns firing on anti-polio team in Noshki21 minutes ago
-
Dr. Sohail Tariq assumes charge as MS of Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:31 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs security meeting for PP-52 by-election41 minutes ago
-
Eight criminal held1 hour ago
-
FGEHA’s F-12, G-12 Housing Scheme under re-evaluation1 hour ago
-
HEC conducts training sessions for focal persons from Sindh-based universities2 hours ago