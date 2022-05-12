Polio vaccination is national responsibility: Qadir Patel

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that polio vaccination is national responsibility and not giving polio vaccine to children is tantamount to cruelty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that polio vaccination is national responsibility and not giving polio vaccine to children is tantamount to cruelty.

He said that immunization against polio is for the benefit of our children.

He said that some elements were spreading fabricated rumors against polio vaccine and by doing so they were committing atrocities against the country and the nation.

He was speaking at a review meeting and briefing on anti-polio issues in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions at the office of Commissioner Bannu Division.

Briefing Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan said that there are various reasons for resurgence of polio in Bannu Division.

These include the relocation of people in summer and winter, migration to Afghanistan and other cities. He also apprised the Federal Minister of the steps being taken in the Bannu Division regarding anti-polio campaign in the wake of the reporting of new cases.

MNA Agha Rafiullah, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Latif, Federal Anti-Polio Officials Shehzad Baig, Provincial Anti-Polio Coordinator Abdul Basit, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Amjad Meraj, Deputy Commissioner D I Khan Inayatullah Wasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan and Other officials were present on the occasion.

During a briefing on the occasion, he appealed to the people from all walks of life to make the anti-polio campaign a success for the welfare of their children, country and nation so the disease could be eradicated from the country.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Latif also gave a detailed briefing to Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on the situation of polio in DI Khan and steps taken for polio eradication.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel met polio-infected children Muhammad Saleh and Faiza and their families.

The Federal Minister listened to the details from them and also provided them financial assistance. Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel told the parents of the children infected with the polio virus that the two innocent children were paralyzed due to non-immunization of their children.