Polio Vaccination Mandatory For Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims Traveling To Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 08:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday informed that the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has made polio vaccination mandatory for all Umrah pilgrims traveling from Pakistan.
According to the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, all travelers must receive the polio vaccine at least four weeks before departure and carry a valid vaccination certificate. Additionally, the vaccination should not be older than six months at the time of travel, he added.
He said the authorities concerned have urged Umrah pilgrims, Umrah operators, and airline offices to strictly adhere to this requirement to avoid inconvenience, including offloading at airports. He warned that non-compliance may result in legal action against the responsible entities.
