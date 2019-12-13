UrduPoint.com
Polio Vaccination Starts; 159926 Children To Be Immunized

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

PTI Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Haji Khiyal Zaman Orakzai Friday kicked off three-day polio vaccination drive here at Deputy Commissioner Office by administering polio drops to children

HNAGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : PTI Member National Assembly and Federal Parliamentary Secretary Haji Khiyal Zaman Orakzai Friday kicked off three-day polio vaccination drive here at Deputy Commissioner Office by administering polio drops to children.

During the three-day anti polio drive as many as 159926 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against polio virus. The district health department has constituted 494 teams including 410 mobile, 34 fixed and 24 transit teams to perform polio vaccination.

MNA Haji Khiyal and Deputy Commissioner Hangu Tayyab Abdullah urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against polio virus and protect them from permanent disability.

They also advised them not to pay attention to any negative propaganda saying that the polio vaccine was safe and didn't have any side effects on health.

They urged Ulema and elders to play their important role in vaccination drive and ensure vaccination of each and every child under the age of five.

