Polio Vaccination Target Achieved In RWP; Dr Nadeem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The District Health Authority on Sunday claimed to have achieved the 100 percent Polio vaccination target set for the week-long drive started on January 8 in the district.
Talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said over 101,52,68 children, below five years of age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign launched in all tehsils of the district.
He said that during the drive 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization. He added that 166 transit teams also protected the children against the lethal disease at entry and exit points of the district.
The health officer informed that all the refused or unattended cases had also been covered on the last day of the year's first drive.
