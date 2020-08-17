Polio vaccinator Pishin injured in firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Polio vaccination team member Pishin got injured on Monday in a gun shot by robbers, Levis official said.

Unknown person trying to snatch bike from Abdullah opened fire on resistance.

As a result, he received bullet on his belly and was shifted to civil Hospital Pishin.

However, condition of patient is stated to be stable. Culprit managed to escape.

