Polio Vaccine Administered To 1.56mln Children In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2023 | 08:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 1.56 million (1,560,555) children up to the age of five years have been administered polio vaccine during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Faisalabad.

  Chairing a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar directed the polio teams for getting 100 per cent targets of the drive.  Meanwhile, the DC also presided over the meeting of medical superintendents of DHQ and THQs and asked them to provide maximum relief to patients during treatment.

He also inspected Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tehsil Sammundri and checked availability of medicines and working condition of the machinery.  He interacted with the patients and inquired them about performance of the hospital.

He said that no hindrance would be tolerated in provision of the best treatment to patients. In this connection, surprise inspections would also continue, he added.

