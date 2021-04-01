Polio vaccine given to 1.635m kids in 3 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Thursday said that polio vaccine was administered to 1.635 million children under five years of age during the first three days of the current campaign.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the ongoing five-day anti-polio campaign in the metropolis.

The officers of all allied departments were also present.

The DC was briefed on the ongoing campaign. He directed the officers concerned to use all resources to make the campaign a success.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children administered two drops of polio vaccine, so that they could be saved from the crippling disease.