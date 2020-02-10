Polio vaccine no harmful for human fertility, Senate told

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday dispelling negative impression about the polio vaccine said it was not carrying any material that could harm human fertility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday dispelling negative impression about the polio vaccine said it was not carrying any material that could harm human fertility.

Responding to a motion moved by Senator Sassui Palijo in Senate asking the House to discuss the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on rise of polio cases in Pakistan, he said all propaganda against polio vaccine was baseless.

He said a massive awareness campaign should be launched for educating people about benefits of administering polio vaccine to the children.

He said 306 polio cases were reported in Pakistan in 2014, 12 polio cases in 2018 and 144 polio cases were reported in the country during 2019. A total of 40 union councils of different areas of the country had been identified for maximum cases of polio, he added.

He said former Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta must be punished if he was guilty.