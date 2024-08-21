Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated that the polio virus can only be countered with its vaccination and polio drops must be administered to protect children from this dangerous disease.

He expressed these views after administering polio drops to children at NJV school as part of the polio campaign, while speaking to the media here on Wednesday.

He said that with the cooperation of WHO, the new technology is now being used to inject IPV (Inactivated Polio Vaccine) along with the polio drops, which enhances the effectiveness of these drops.

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario, Polio Campaign In-charge Irshad Sudhar, Rotary Club’s Aziz Memon, and other relevant officials and teachers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab mentioned that the government has taken measures to combat polio and urged parents to have their children vaccinated against polio and support the government in protecting future generations from this disease.

He emphasized that the government is serious about preventing polio and acknowledged past lapses where negligence and misinformation created negative perceptions about the polio vaccine, hindering our efforts to eradicate the disease.

He highlighted that in many countries, there are penalties for parents who do not vaccinate their children, and urged everyone to play their part in protecting children from lifelong disability.

He noted that in Phase One, Karachi achieved the target of vaccinating 80 percent of children with polio drops, and the current campaign aims to vaccinate one million children.

He stressed the importance of spreading the message through media that this vaccination is a government-provided facility to prevent future disabilities in children.

In response to a question, he mentioned that 15 chlorine centers are being established in the city, which will be completed by December.

He pointed out that polio can affect both boys and girls, and often a seemingly healthy child can suffer from polio due to parental negligence.

He also acknowledged that as a nation, we have not fully succeeded in eliminating polio. Various reasons may cause the polio campaign to slow down, and some parents may refuse to vaccinate their children due to negative propaganda, he said.

He also mentioned that 1250 megawatts of electricity is being generated from Thar, Jhimpir, and 3,250 megawatts from cheap coal, which is directly sent to the national grid.

He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to produce affordable electricity, highlighting Sindh's significant role in this endeavor and its contribution to illuminating Pakistan.