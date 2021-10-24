UrduPoint.com

Polio Virus Completely Eradicated From KP: Claimed Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Kamran Khan Bangash, Sunday claimed that the polio virus has been completely eradicated from all parts of KP including the integrated districts.

This he said while speaking to the media after attending a special review meeting on the occasion of World Polio Day. He said anti-polio campaigns across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been made effective for this purpose.

Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai and Special Assistant for Information and Apart from Higher education Kamran Bangash, Member Provincial Assembly Rabia Basri, Divisional Commissioners, Police, Health Department, Rotary International and Emergency Operations Center and many other officials were also present.

He said no case of polio had been reported since July 2020, in the province that was a clear indication of the success made in this regard and he, reiterated his government's commitment, saying: "We will not leave any stone unturned until polio is completely eradicated".

Kamran Bangash vowed that "We will continue to work harder," adding, "We acknowledge that the police and other law enforcement Institutions have rendered valuable services while our brave polio workers are benefactors and heroes of the nation." Kamran Bangash said that no case of polio has been reported from high risk areas while absence of polio virus in environmental samples is also an important milestone.

Cooperation is urgently needed, he said, adding, "All the government agencies have worked hard for the eradication of polio." It is also welcome that no polio cases have been reported from the tribal districts, Kamran Bangash said.

The provincial government will continue its initiatives that were also appreciated by the international shake holders related to Polio eradication in Pakistan.

He said the government would make all the necessary changes in its system which proved very effective. He also appreciated the cooperation and role of the media in this regard.

