Polio Virus Detected In Karachi's Environmental Sample

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed that the polio virus has been found in the environmental sample in Karachi district of Sindh.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, this virus is genetically related to the polio virus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to eradicate polio.

He appealed to parents to give polio drops to their children in the polio campaign.

Dr. Nadeem Jan asked parents to save their children from permanent disability.

