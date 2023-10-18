Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar. Genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the polio-virus cluster in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Polio-virus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar. Genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the polio-virus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, said that 43 positive environmental samples have been reported in Pakistan, which is very worrying. He added that Pakistan has the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrates that the system is working efficiently.

The presence of viruses in the environment is a threat to every child, Dr Nadeem Jan said. He said that polio is incurable and that the only vaccine provides lifelong protection to children.

"We have organized many polio campaigns this year. In November, in the areas where the virus is present, the children will be vaccinated through a polio campaign. He said parents must give polio drops to children in every campaign.