Open Menu

Polio-virus In Four Environmental Samples Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar. Genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the polio-virus cluster in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Polio-virus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar. Genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the polio-virus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, said that 43 positive environmental samples have been reported in Pakistan, which is very worrying. He added that Pakistan has the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrates that the system is working efficiently.

The presence of viruses in the environment is a threat to every child, Dr Nadeem Jan said. He said that polio is incurable and that the only vaccine provides lifelong protection to children.

"We have organized many polio campaigns this year. In November, in the areas where the virus is present, the children will be vaccinated through a polio campaign. He said parents must give polio drops to children in every campaign.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar World Polio Chaman Rawalpindi November All From

Recent Stories

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

24 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

24 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

7 minutes ago
 IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwait ..

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

3 minutes ago
 Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

3 minutes ago
LESCO recovers Rs 21.5m from 622 defaulters on 35t ..

LESCO recovers Rs 21.5m from 622 defaulters on 35th day of recovery campaign

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at ..

Ceremony held regarding Disaster Risk Reduction at SBKWU

7 minutes ago
 Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for ..

Maulana Azad urges int’l community to unite for Palestinian freedom, peace

7 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

55 minutes ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

55 minutes ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan