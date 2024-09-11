Polio worker, constable shot dead in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) At least two people, including a police constable, an escorting anti-polio vaccination team, and an anti-polio worker, were killed when unknown armed men fired at them in the Salarzai area of Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the vaccination team, escorted by the police, was on duty in the Salarzai area when armed men opened fire at them.

As a result, a police constable, namely Luqman (33) and polio team worker, identified as Abu Zarr (25) received critical bullet wounds and died on the spot.

On receiving information, the medical team of Rescue 1122 Bajaur reached the site and shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarters Hospital of Khar.

Khar police also collected evidence and statements of the eyewitness for investigation.