Polio Worker Dies Of Heart Attack During Duty

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Polio worker dies of heart attack during duty

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A polio worker passed away after suffering cardiac arrest during duty in chowk Azam Layyah district last night.

According to health department sources,Muhammad Iqbal was on duty receiving vaccine from tehsil hospital chowk Azam when he suffered fatal heart attack.

He was immediately rushed to the district headquarters hospital but he could not survive.

His funeral prayer was offered today morning at Khurshid Stadium,attended by a large number of health officials, colleagues and local citizens.

