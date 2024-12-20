Polio Worker Passes Away During Duty
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A member of the anti-polio drive’s team on Friday died during duty in Tehsil, Chowk Azam.
The health department’s Spokesman said polio worker namely Muhammad Iqbal suffered a heart attack.
He said the polio worker was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), where he died.
APP/sbn/378
