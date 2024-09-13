Polio Worker Robbed Of His Motorbike, Cash, Mobile
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A polio worker carrying out the immunization campaign was robbed of his motorbike, cash and mobile phone in a robbery in village Khawand Khoso in Qasimabad taluka here on Friday.
Farhan Ali Laghari informed the police that armed men riding on a motorbike robbed him of his belongings and escaped.
He added that the district administration and the health authorities in addition to the police had been informed about the incident.
