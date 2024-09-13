Polio worker robbed of his motorbike, cash, mobile

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) A polio worker carrying out the immunization campaign was robbed of his motorbike, cash and mobile phone in a robbery in village Khawand Khoso in Qasimabad taluka here on Friday.

Farhan Ali Laghari informed the police that armed men riding on a motorbike robbed him of his belongings and escaped.

He added that the district administration and the health authorities in addition to the police had been informed about the incident.