Polio Worker Tortured In Sillanwali

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Polio worker tortured in Sillanwali

A health worker was tortured in Sillanwali police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A health worker was tortured in Sillanwali police limits.

Police sources said Thursday that a health team headed by Rahim Bakhsh was administering polio drops door-to-door to the children in Chak 125/NB SillanwalI when the workers knocked at the door of Akhtar Hussain, he got infuriated and severely tortured Rahim Bakhsh after snatching the vaccine bag and threw it into nearby bushes.

Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali after getting the information along with police reached the spot, seeing the police the accused fled.

Police have registered a case against the accused Akhtar Hussain and started investigation.

