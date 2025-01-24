Open Menu

Polio Workers And Police Receive Awards For Outstanding Service In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) In a ceremony held on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr Abdul Akram recognized the exceptional contributions of polio workers and Kohat Police personnel who excelled in the polio campaign.

The event, chaired by Mr.

Akram, saw the distribution of certificates and cash prizes to the deserving individuals.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Akram praised the awardees for their outstanding performance, emphasizing the significance of their role in protecting the health and well-being of children in the district. He also encouraged them to continue working with the same dedication and spirit, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

