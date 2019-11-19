UrduPoint.com
Polio Workers Directed To Perform Duties With Dedication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:23 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Tuesday directed polio workers to dedicatedly work for the eradication of disease and save our children from permanent crippling.

He was chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive. Expressing dissatisfaction over comprehensive strategy for anti-polio drive, he stressed the need for creating awareness among people about the disease.

He directed authorities concerned to take strict action against poor performers in the drive and to utilize the potential of elected representatives in convincing parents who have refused vaccination of their children.

Dr Kazim also announced cash prize and award for ten best performers of anti-polio drive and warned action against those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheer ul islam, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail and health department officials were also present in the meeting.

