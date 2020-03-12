UrduPoint.com
Polio Workers To Collect Information Of Citizens Recently Visited Abroad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Polio workers to collect information of citizens recently visited abroad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner, Mirza Nasir Ali had directed vaccination teams engaged in polio eradication drive to collect information about persons returning from foreign countries.

Presiding over a meeting here on Thursday to finalize arrangements for polio eradication drive, he directed all polio teams to collect the information, while administering polio drops in their respective areas, about citizens recently returned from China, Iran, Afghanistan or any other coronavirus affected country to facilitate the screening process.

In wake of Coronavirus threats, polio teams would be provided masks and gloves and other required items, the DC assured and also called for proper training of polio teams and special attention on refusal cases.

