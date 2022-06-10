Polio, Yellow Fever Vaccine certificates system launched : Abdul Qadir Patel

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday launched the system for issuing vaccination certificates for Polio and Yellow Fever to facilitate international travelers.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the minister said that a system has been established for issuing Polio and Yellow Fever vaccine certificates to facilitate citizens.

He said that the vaccination issuance system has been made with the support of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). He added now the ministry of National Services in collaboration with NADRA has started issuing vaccination certificates for Polio and Yellow Fever.

He said that the ministry has launched the vaccination certificate system through NADRA's National Immunization Management System (NIMS) for Polio and Yellow Fever vaccination to meet the international requirements.

Polio and Yellow fever vaccination is required for international travelers in some countries. All certificates can be processed individually as per personal requirements.

Similar to the COVID-19 vaccination, the data for Yellow Fever and Polio vaccination will be entered at the respective vaccine centers directly into the NIMS portal.

The certificates can be downloaded from NIMS website separately after paying a fee of Rs 100. The fee of the certificate will be charged only once. The detailed information about the process to obtain and download the certificate is available on NIMS website.

