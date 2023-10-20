Open Menu

Poliovirus Confirmed In Four Environmental Samples

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Poliovirus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Poliovirus has been confirmed in the environmental samples of four districts of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these samples were confirmed from cities including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Chaman, and Peshawar.

The genetic analysis revealed that the virus found in all the samples belonged to the poliovirus cluster in Afghanistan.

Caretaker Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan, said that 43 positive environmental samples had been reported in the country, which was very worrying.

He added that Pakistan had the world's most sensitive polio surveillance system, as rapid confirmation of the virus in environmental samples demonstrated that the system was working efficiently.

The presence of viruses in the environment was a threat to every child, Dr Nadeem Jan said.

He said the crippling disease was incurable and that the only vaccine provided lifelong protection to children.

"We have organized many polio campaigns this year," he said, adding in November, in the areas where the virus was present, the children would be vaccinated through a campaign.

He said parents must give polio drops to children in every campaign.

