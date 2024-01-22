Open Menu

Poliovirus Found In Environmental Samples

Published January 22, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples from nine districts of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the virus was found in one sample each from Quetta, Mastung, Multan, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Hab.

The Poliovirus was also found in samples from Karachi Malir, Karachi South and D.I.Khan.

He said that the virus found in all the samples was from across the border. He said that the only way to prevent transmission of the virus is the polio vaccine.

He added children can be protected from disability by vaccination against polio. He added parents must give the polio vaccine to their children under five years of age.

