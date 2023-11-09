Poliovirus found in environmental samples of six districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health here Thursday confirmed the presence of polio-virus in environmental samples of six districts.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, four samples were from Karachi and two were from Chaman.

He said, "Polio-virus has also been found in one sample each from Peshawar, Kohat and Nowshera."

He said, "The virus belongs to the YB3A virus cluster in Afghanistan."

He said, "Every child is at risk due to the presence of the virus especially for children under five years of age as this virus can make them disabled for life.

"

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said, "There is no cure for polio, and only vaccines protect children."

He said, "I request parents to welcome polio workers coming to their homes."

Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to must take polio drops to their children to protect them from lifelong disability.

He said, "The polio surveillance system in Pakistan is working effectively."

"The proof of which is given by the immediate confirmation of the presence of the virus," he added.

Dr Nadeem Jan said, "The government is ensuring measures to eradicate polio on a coordinated basis."