Poliovirus In Three Environmental Samples Detected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Sunday said that the poliovirus has been confirmed in the environmental samples taken from three districts of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the virus was found in samples taken from Hub and Peshawar

He said that the genetic testing of the virus found in the sample from Lahore is still ongoing.

He said that the virus is genetically related to the virus in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said that the continuous confirmation of the virus in environmental samples is a matter of concern to the Minister for Health.

Commenting on the situation, Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the ministry is planning more campaigns to keep children safe from the virus.

He added that Pakistan has organized several polio campaigns this year.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that it is the national duty of all of us to actively participate in the anti-polio campaign.

He said that the government is ensuring integrated measures to eradicate polio.

Dr. Nadeem Jan appealed to parents to give polio drops to their children during every polio campaign.

