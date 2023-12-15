Open Menu

Poliovirus Reported In Environmental Samples

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

The Ministry of Health has confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of five districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Health has confirmed poliovirus in environmental samples of five districts of the country.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson, the poliovirus was found in two samples of sewage water from Quetta.

He said poliovirus was also found in one sample each from Karachi Malir, Peshawar, Hub and Tank. He said that the surveillance system of the polio program is very strong.

The spokesperson said that the government is ensuring effective measures to eradicate polio. He said that an integrated strategy has been formulated in high-risk areas of polio.

He said that parents must give their children a polio vaccine during every polio immunization campaign.

