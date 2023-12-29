Open Menu

Poliovirus Reported In Four Environmental Samples

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 11:34 PM

The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples of four districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples of four districts of the country.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, poliovirus was found in four environmental samples from Karachi Kemari, Hyderabad, Chaman and Peshawar.

He said that Pakistan has the most extensive and sensitive polio surveillance system in the world.

He added polio surveillance systems lead to rapid virus confirmation.

He said that poliovirus quickly and easily targets children with weakened immune systems.

He said that polio vaccination is the only way to protect children from the virus and disability.

He said that parents must administer polio drops to children under five years of age during every campaign.

